Chelsea have confirmed Alvaro Morata has joined the club from Real Madrid on a five-year deal.

On Wednesday (19 July), the Premier League champions announced they had agreed a fee with the Spanish champions, said to be a club record £60m, for the 24-year-old striker, subject to personal terms and passing a medical.

With terms now agreed with all parties, Chelsea have now officially announced the move with Morata now set to join up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Antonio Conte, who signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge this week, openly discussed the imminent arrival of the Spain international at a press conference in Beijing on Friday, insisting Morata had been the club's first choice option, despite their reported pursuit of Romelu Lukaku.

"This is a good signing for us. Morata is a young player but he has a lot of experience and played in the past with Real Madrid and Juventus in the league and the Champions League.

"He's a good striker, a player with the right prospects for Chelsea. He will be our first-choice. He can show his value with us. He is young and can improve a lot."

Manchester United had been heavily linked with a move for Morata throughout the summer and were locked in talks with Real for a number of weeks as a fee was negotiated. But while the player was ready to make the move having grown frustrated with a secondary role under Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital, a deal was never struck.

Real's £80m valuation of the Spain international saw United suddenly drop their interest and refocus their attention on Lukaku. Within days, the Belgium international had signed for the Old Trafford club for £75m.

When asked about Chelsea's imminent signing of Morata this week ahead of a friendly with Manchester City in the United States, United manager Jose Mourinho said: "I am not interested in what Chelsea Football Club does, really."