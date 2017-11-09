Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has allayed fears that he has picked up a new serious injury on international duty after being accidentally stood on by a Spanish teammate.

The former Real Madrid star consequently missed the Spain's training session on Wednesday (8 November) as he had to pay a visit to the doctors to remove blood from under the nail.

However, Morata is expected to be ready to return to training on Thursday [9 November] and should be fully fit to play the upcoming friendly against Costa Rica on Saturday [11 November].

"I came [to the national team] with a problem in a nail. Yesterday [on Tuesday] a teammate stepped on me. I won't say who, "Morata said to Cope laughing.

"I woke up with some blood. It hurts a lot but that's it. They removed it and that's it. I didn't want anesthesia because I don´t like needles but I regret not having put it on. It hurt a lot but [the problem] is already over."

The news is a relief for Antonio Conte with Chelsea visiting West Bromwich Albion (18 November) before the crucial Champions League trip to Qarabag (22 November) following the international break.

Last month, Morata had to withdraw from the Spain squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Israel after suffering a hamstring injury with Chelsea during the defeat to Manchester City.

The former Real Madrid striker missed the Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace as a result and struggled to recapture his best form.

Yet, the Spaniard looked back to his best during the last weekend's 1-0 victory over Manchester United after netting the winner with an impressive header.

"I had three or four tough games because last year I did not play regularly. When I arrived [to Chelsea] I missed a penalty [in the Community Shield against Arsenal]. It was a minor title but it was a title for the team. I had a bad time. My wife helped me a lot to bounce back. I was under big pressure because Chelsea paid a lot of money for me," Morata admmited.

"And then, when I was playing my best, I suffered an injury. I hope all the injuries to be like that one [because it was minor] but being 20 days out was tough and it cost me to recover. On weekend [against Manchester United] I finally played a good game. But it has been tough. I was having and missing chances... It's more difficult than it looks."