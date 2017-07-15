Jose Mourinho has revealed Manchester United "have had interest" in signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, but says the deal did not take shape as the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over the player's fee.

The Spain international was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer and it was believed they had agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old. According to the Spanish publication Marca, United tabled a €75m (£66m, $85.1m) bid for Morata. However, the 20-time English champions' offer fell short of the Spanish capital club's valuation of €80m (£70.2m, $90.7m).

IBTimes UK had earlier revealed the Red Devils' were looking at the option of signing in Morata, who scored 20 goals in all competitions for Real last season. Mourinho confirmed United's interest in the striker, but Real's reluctance to come to an "economic agreement" resulted in the deal not going through.

"I don't like to speak about players who aren't ours, because Morata is not our player. I am nobody to speak about players from Real Madrid," Mourinho explained, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"Yes, we have had interest, that is obvious and it's public. We have not come to an economic agreement, that is obvious as well."

"But it's a Real Madrid's right to ask for their players the amount of money that they want. We do not determine what the price is of a player of Real Madrid, Real Madrid do that. And we didn't arrive at an agreement with Real Madrid."

"I do not criticise Madrid and I am not going to criticise my board because my board has made the offer, and they have tried to reach an agreement during a time, and they didn't come to an agreement. It's simple."

United went ahead and completed a deal in signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton for £75m ($96.7m). The Belgium international was wanted by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. However, the Old Trafford club were successful in beating the Blues in signing the Premier League striker.

With Chelsea losing out on Lukaku, they have turned their attention in signing Real's Morata. AS says the English champions will submit a €80m (£70.2m) bid for the Champions League and La Liga winning striker as Conte looks to bolster Chelsea's attack for the new season.