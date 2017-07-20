Alvaro Morata was Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's first-choice striker target in the summer transfer window, former Blues midfielder Pat Nevin has said.

Chelsea agreed a deal worth around £60m ($78m) with Real Madrid for Morata on 19 July, paving the way for the Spain international to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical.

The Blues had also pursued Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, but the Belgian opted to join Manchester United instead in a £75m transfer earlier this month.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Nevin said Conte will be delighted with Chelsea's transfer business so far this summer, with Morata set to become the fourth new arrival after Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Willy Caballero.

"It's not the one they were left with, it's the one they wanted, absolutely," he said. "It's beginning to look like Antonio Conte's Chelsea side."

Conte put pen to paper on an improved two-year deal at Chelsea on 18 July, easing concerns over his future.

However, the contract is not an extension of the three-year deal Conte signed last summer when he joined the Blues.

Nevin added: "Because he signed this new contract, it's saying: 'I believe in this, I want to be part of this.' It didn't seem like the case a couple of months ago.

"Now, most Chelsea fans will be smiling and punching the air, much the same way that I was.

"I think [Morata] was the number one choice that Antonio Conte wanted," he continued.

"I am not sure what's going to be happening with Diego Costa. I think it's quite unlikely he will stay with all the noises we've been hearing.

"Chelsea need a striker who can give you 15-20 goals a season. Put him in a team where you've got the likes of Cesc Fabregas, the likes of Eden Hazard giving you plenty of opportunities... Morata can do that."

Chelsea kick-off their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Arsenal in Beijing on 22 July.