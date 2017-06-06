George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney.

The pair was born Tuesday morning (6 June), according to George Clooney's publicist Stan Rosenfield. He says both are "happy, healthy and doing fine."

Jokes Rosenfield, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

The celebrity couple has been married for almost three years now, a change of pace from the previously commitment-phobic George.

The superstar lawyer and A-list actor had both put their work schedules on the backburner in recent weeks, with the couple spending the majority of their time at their UK residence. They purchased a property in Sonning Eye, Oxfordshire, in 2015.

"George is staying put until Amal gives birth," one source close to the couple revealed. "They'll figure out their schedules after that. For now, they're just hunkering down!"

The pair married in Italy, a country close to Clooney's heart, in 2014.