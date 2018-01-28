Amanda Holden often takes to social media to share some of the very special moments of her personal life with her fans. The judge of Britain's Got Talent usually receives great response from her followers, but this time, the comments passed by some of her fans were totally uncalled for.

The 46-year-old was unnecessarily called out for looking too slim in a photo, which shows the result a detox cupping procedure that she experienced for the first time. Using hot glass cups to create suction on the skin, the method is said to encourage blood flow, loosen muscles and sedate the nervous system.

In a picture shared on her Instagram account, the mother-of-two is seen lying on her back and exposing her stomach with several suction cups attached to her skin.

"Just experienced this amazing treatment," Holden wrote alongside the image.

Although the photo has been liked more than 5,000 times, some of her fans aren't happy with the look of her body in the snap.

"You can actually see your pelvis bones... not healthy," a fan commented, according to The Mirror. While another added, "Far too skinny."

However, many of Holden's fans also rushed to defend her. One of them said, "Stop body shaming! She's lying down!"

It is obvious that Holden will not like the comments made about her body as she is against body shaming. She came to the defence of Holly Willoughby when her This Morning co-star was trolled by body shamers over her weight loss earlier in 2017.

Holden in her column for Fabulous magazine addressed the hate Willoughby received.

"Holly Willoughby has been relentlessly hounded by the thin-shaming body police. It's wrong to criticise someone for being overweight, so why is it OK to have a pop for being 'too skinny'? Holly is happy and healthy, and that's all that matters," she wrote, according to Hello Magazine.