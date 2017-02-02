In the wake of talks about Ronda Rousey's Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) future, her latest nemesis Amanda Nunes has issued an apology for her actions following their bout at UFC 207 on 30 December.

The California-born fighter returned to the octagon after a 13-month hiatus in a bid to reclaim the women's bantamweight title she lost to Holly Holm in November 2015. But Rousey's much- anticipated return lasted just 48-seconds after she was punched out by the Brazilian, who retained her title in commanding fashion.

Nunes had revealed ahead of the fight that it was her career dream to face the longest reigning bantamweight champion in a fight, but was not happy about the amount of attention and preference Rousey was given ahead of the fight.

In the aftermath of the bout that lasted 48-seconds the Brazilian asked the media to: "Forget Ronda Rousey. She's going to go make movies now and retire," as quoted by the Washinton Post.

The 28-year-old Salvador-born fighter also posted an image of Rousey in a stroller, which was being pushed by the champion – depicting the severity of her loss.

However, Nunes has apologised for her behaviour and admitted that it was the adrenaline and emotion got the better of her after the biggest win of her career.

"Let me take a moment to explain myself. I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda. I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do," Nunes posted alongside an image on her official Instagram page.

"I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women. #respect," her statement added.