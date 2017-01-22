Amanda Nunes is confident that she will remain undefeated and retain her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight champion title until she retires after "two or three fights".

The Brazilian fighter's stock has shot up following her brutal 48-second knockout win over Ronda Rousey when the two contested for her title at UFC 207 on 30 December 2016 in Las Vegas. Nunes is ready to defend her title until she calls time on her UFC career, as she is keen to start a family and is aware that she cannot do both simultaneously.

The 28-year-old is not willing to rest on her laurels and is now keen on becoming the first woman in UFC history to hold two-weight titles at the same time. Similar to Conor McGregor, who became the first man in UFC history to hold two-weight titles when he beat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title.

Holly Holm will fight Germaine de Randamie for the newly created featherweight title at UFC 208 on 11 February in New York, and the Brazilian wants to move up a rung in weight class and fight the winner for a chance to hold two titles simultaneously.

"Forever. Until I retire. I will come back here and prove that," Nunes said when asked about how long she will retain her bantamweight title, as quoted by bloodyelbow.com.

"I don't know, maybe in a couple of fights. Three, two more. I want to have a family. Fighting and having a family at the same time is difficult," she added, which talking about her retirement.

"I want to keep making history. It never happened in the UFC, with women fighting (and being champion) in two divisions. I want to be the first one. If they give me the opportunity, I will take it," the Brazilian explained about her future plans.