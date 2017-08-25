As the face and body of La Perla lingerie, Kendall Jenner shared a snap of the Fall/Winter 2017 campaign on her Instagram profile lying on the ground in a fuchsia lace leotard amid a bed of fruity abundance.

The 21-year-old supermodel lay in a sexy pose around luscious bunches of grapes and bowls of red apples and strawberries in the summery shot as she sported a natural make-up look and wore matching fuchsia heels, keeping the main focus on her model physique and the lingerie she is trying to sell.

Captioning the picture with three cherry emojis, fans have gone wild for the seductive photo, with over 2m people liking it in 15 hours.

La Perla posted a similar shot on their profile which has been met with a great response and 18K likes. They captioned their post:" Introducing #LaPerlaFW17 - Through forest boudoirs, where vines creep and wild flowers rule, the enchanted scenery sets the tone for a world of boundless imagination. Explore the full collection at laperla.com @kendalljenner".

One person commented: "OMG! Kendall, my love, her body is amazing".

As someone else put: "That's is the perfect mix between a great lingerie and the Perfect Model!!"

A third added: "loving this vibe! Stunningly gorgeous campaign! ✨"

This isn't the first time Victoria's Secret model Kendall has worked with La Perla. She previously worked with the Italian brand for their pre-fall 2017 and spring/summer 2017 campaigns.

And it looks like La Perla could be the only lingerie brand she is working with currently as her name was not on the list for the Victoria's Secret 2017 fashion show taking place later this year, along with her best pal Gigi Hadid.

The released line-up has sparked rumours that the BFFs have been dumped from the world famous underwear brand as they take on 15 first-timers including Nadine Leopold and Estelle Chen. Both Kendall and Gigi walked for VS in the last two shows and looked like they were well on their way to earning their wings like Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge – so maybe they'll announce their debut at a later date.