Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is on a roll as far as her arty Instagram shots go, posting another three pictures of herself in a bikini for her 7.4 million followers to feast their eyes on.

The 24-year-old singer is grabbing attention in a big way on the social media platform, and looks as though she is feeling more body confident than ever in the new alluring snaps.

While the first shot shows her peering into the camera while in a swimming pool, the second has her doing a handstand against a door while wearing a printed bikini and chunky white cardigan, showing off her lean frame. She captioned it: "ZERO f**ks given ✖️".

The third black-and-white picture sees her lying back in the pool with her eyes shut. Each post has gained hundreds of thousands of likes in the last 17 hours, with fans commenting in their droves.

One person wrote: "damn! you just slayed it again and again ", while someone else said: "Amazing queen <3".

Others weren't too impressed with Edwards' latest posts, with another writing: "Not classy. I love you and the girls, I have since X Factor but I feel like your turning into an attention seeking Kardashian. Please don't do that to yourself- your worth your weight in gold."

Edwards appears to be taking her Instagram account into a different direction after posting numerous loved-up snaps with her Liverpool footballer boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

She spent both Christmas and New Year's with her England international love, 24-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain, proving that their relationship is going from strength to strength.

She let her followers know that her boyfriend was the best present she could have wished for, writing alongside a loved-up snap on Christmas Day: "Merry Christmas everyone! I hope Santa was generous! I got exactly what I wanted... and I'm staring at it ❤️ Wishing everyone health, happiness AND LOVE! Feeling forever grateful! ☺️ oh and YES that's hatchi on my pj's @alexoxchamberlain you da BESTEST! ".

Edwards appears to be letting her hair down and enjoying a well-deserved break after completing her band's Glory Days tour in November, returning home to spend time with family and friends.