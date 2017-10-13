Global online retailer Amazon announced a further expansion of its UK operations on Friday (13 October) with the creation of another 1,200 new "full-time permanent jobs" at its Bolton warehouse or 'Fulfilment Centre' as it calls them.

The move would be the company's third warehouse in the North West of England and will take the number of permanent jobs Amazon has created in the region to more than 3,500.

The company has invested £6.4bn in the UK since 2010, and has of late shown little sign of any Brexit nerves.

Last year, unfazed by the UK's EU referendum outcome in favour of Brexit, Amazon announced that it would open warehouses in Daventry, Doncaster, Warrington and Tilbury in 2017, creating more than 3,500 new permanent full-time jobs.

The Daventry site opened in February while Doncaster, Warrington and Tilbury have recently started their operations.

Stefano Perego, Director of UK Customer Fulfilment at Amazon, said: "Our ability to expand in the North West of England is the result of two things: incredible customers and an outstanding workforce. We are thrilled to begin recruitment for 1,200 new permanent roles in Bolton with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one."

Investment dollars aside, Amazon will also trial state-of-the-art technology in Bolton. The warehouse will be equipped with advanced robotics technology that sees robots slide under a tower of shelves where products are stowed, lift it and move it through the fulfilment centre.

The online retailer said it would be seeking new recruits across the employment spectrum from operations managers to engineers, human resource executives to IT specialists, along with a team to process, pick, pack and ship customer orders.

Amazon currently has 16 warehouses in the UK. As well as sites which have recently opened in Warrington, Tilbury and a new site in Doncaster, it has two further fulfilment centres in Doncaster, and one each in Coalville, Daventry, Dunfermline, Dunstable, Gourock, Hemel Hempstead, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Peterborough, Rugeley and Swansea Bay.