The online retail giant Amazon has been forced to pull a hair dryer from sale after it was filmed shooting flames from the nozzle.

Erika Augthun Shoolbred took to Facebook to share videos she had made of the 'Salon Grade Hair Dryer'.

Instead of blowing out hot air, flames shot out of the device instead.

Shoolbred, of Spartanburg in South Carolina, said she was burnt on the hand.

On Facebook, Shoolbred wrote: "Talk about a bad hair day! My new hair dryer (more like hair frier) from OraCorp on Amazon.com became a blow torch on its first use this morning. A small burn on my hand and an enormous smell to my master bath - the company has yet to respond to my complaint or videos."

She submitted a product safety form on Amazon's website to complain and warn the company of the dangers of the beauty product which she had purchased for $19.99 (£14).

Amazon refunded her the cost of the dryer but has not issued an official response to the product being removed from sales.

The company that produce the dryers, OraCorp, has also remained quiet on the matter.