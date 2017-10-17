The head of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, has resigned from the streaming company he started following claims he had dismissed the allegations that Harvey Weinstein had raped the actor Rose McGowan.

He said on Twitter that McGowan claimed she told Price about the alleged rape but had been told it "hadn't been proven".

In a separate incident, Price had been put on a leave of absence last week on 12 October, following claims that he had sexually harassed an Amazon TV producer.

The Hollywood Reporter said he had made lewd comments towards the producer of the Man in the High Castle producer Isa Hackett and propositioned her.

Price had been at the helm of Amazon Studios since September 2014 during which it became the first streaming platform to get a Golden Globe, for the film Transport, and it won at the Oscars for Manchester by the Sea.

