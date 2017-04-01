Hollywood star Amber Heard has come down hard on the producer of her unreleased film London Fields, Christopher Hanley and his wife Roberta, in her latest cross-complaint.

According to the court documents, the actress was kept in the dark about certain sex and nude scenes, which were shot using a body double without her permission.

The ex-wife of Johnny Depp took the legal step after she was sued for $10 million by the film's producer and the production company Nicola Six for alleged breach of contract and failing to "perform certain acting services".

In the cross-complaint filed by Heard's team on Thursday, Hanley and his wife are accused of including unapproved nude scenes in the final "Producer's cut" of the film. "This case shines a spotlight on the dark underbelly of Hollywood," read the court documents as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Roberta Hanley is the screenwriter of the film.

"Amber Heard is the latest victim of this lascivious and sexploitive couple," her attorney continues.

"A rising film star, Heard agreed to play the lead in the motion picture entitled London Fields based on Martin Amis's novel. After reading the script, she insisted on specific restrictions about nudity and sex scenes in the film as a condition to agreeing to appear in the Movie. Hanley... expressly agreed to Heard's terms, and they were memorialized in the Nudity Rider to her contract."

After consulting with the film's director Matthew Cullen, the "Director's cut" allegedly complied with the 30-year-old actress' restrictions on sex scenes. But things went south when Hanley took over and created a "Producer's cut" with unauthorized sexual images and vulgar scenes.

Cullen, the director of this film based on Martin Amis' celebrated novel, was also sued.

"The Hanleys also caused to be filmed secretly several additional nude and sex scenes with a body double for Heard and included them in the 'Producer's Cut' — also in violation of the Nudity Rider," states the cross-complaint.

"The secret filming of this body double footage was not on the schedule that had been provided to Heard and was shot with a skeleton crew only after Heard had completed filming and had left the set. The body double footage included an explicit pornographic sex scene that Heard would never have agreed to do herself... The body double footage was designed and intended to leave anyone who saw the images with the distinct impression that it was Heard."

The controversial nude scenes involved a woman police officer, a woman detainee on the hood of a car and a police baton, the THR report said.

According to People magazine, the original complaint filed by Nicola Six alleged that Heard "falsely claimed to Nicola Six that she had not contractually agreed to allow the use of nudity in the Picture."

"The Cross-Complaint is a work of fiction, worthy of Ms. Heard's London Fields character 'Nicola Six,' and it marks the latest in a series of fantastical allegations she has made, including in connection with her high-profile divorce," the plaintiff's attorney Mathew Rosengart said reacting to Heard's latest filing. "It is nothing more than a meritless smear tactic designed to distract from her own misconduct."

Heard, who is counter-suing the production company for the same claims made against her, has now alleged breach of contract, tortious interference and misappropriation of the right of publicity in her cross-complaint.