Amber Heard has shared another sultry photo on social media that shows her posing in just a bed sheet. And, unsurprisingly, fans came out in droves to comment on the snap, calling the Justice League star "beautiful" and "stunning" after taking a look at the breathtaking picture of the actress on Instagram.

The 31-year-old is topless but manages to cover up her modesty by wrapping herself in a bright red floral print bed sheet while posing on a sunbed out in the veranda, from where she gazes at the greenery that extends beyond the property. She can be seen posing sideways and flaunting the tattoos on the left side of her rib cage.

"Through tas-tinted lenses. Love shooting with the great @tasyavanree still after all these years!" she wrote alongside the snap, which has garnered more than 104,000 likes at the time of writing this article.

A fan commented, "Absolutely stunning and beautiful shape, love it!" while another added, "@amberheard it is unrealistic how beautiful you are, you have an incredible energy. Don't change."

Many could not stop themselves from commenting about Heard's tattoo, with a fan saying, " I love your tattoos," while another added, "I'm really happy that you tattoo a poem on your body. Khayam."

Heard posted the picture on the photo-and-video-sharing application after a snap of her kissing her former boyfriend and the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, made its way to the internet. The former couple sparked dating rumours after locking lips outside a restaurant in Los Angeles earlier this week.

A fan commented, "@amberheard why are you again with Musk. He will destroy you even more. He played with you and he feels has power over you. You get out forever."

Fans, however, need not worry about Heard dating Musk again because sometimes sharing a kiss with an ex-lover does not necessarily mean they are back together. And that is exactly what E! News is reporting, with a source telling the publication that duo are just friends and "they are not dating".