Twitter's comedians were quick on the meme button following the shock feud between Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom, where the boxer claimed that he is filing for a divorce since she has "moved on quick" with Anthony Joshua.

Makhdoom soon hit back on Twitter defending the allegations before British heavyweight champ Joshua felt the need to deny the bizarre accusations, stating on the social media platform: "Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe".

The latest airing of dirty laundry from the Khan clan comes just months after the couple's family feud made headlines across the globe.

In response to today's entertainment, Twitter users have responded accordingly with hilarious quotes and memes.

Here are a few:

Others compared the surreal online feud to Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's recent spat, with one person tweeting: "This Amir Khan and Faryal situation is the Pakistani version of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna LOOOOOOOOOL. These gold diggers are mental".

Another said: "I really hope Amir Khan and Faryal's accounts are hacked , because this is just embarrassing Proper melts lmfaoo".

A third added: "Amir Khan is doing a Rob kardashian "

Coincidentally, Khan rival Kell Brook has long referred to the boxer as "Khandashian".

It all kicked off when Bolton-born sportsman Khan, who is worth an estimated £23m ($30m), claimed in a series of posts that he and Makhdoom had split and alleged that she had already hooked up with Joshua.

"So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best," he told his 2 million followers.

Khan went on to share a screen shot of a Snapchat conversation between two people arranging a rendezvous, along with the caption: "Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer @anthonyfjoshua."

He continued to vent on the social media platform, writing: "Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger"

"Mans like Joshua can have my left overs!" he added.

It later escalated when Makhdoom urged her husband to "man up" and stop spreading lies saying: "I'm not sure if it's your family tweeting for you. But I'm not the one who been in the papers for cheating."

The Pakistani-American beauty, who celebrated her 26th birthday in July, went on to tell him to stop using her and British heavyweight champ Joshua as a scapegoat for his failings. "I'm sure you left your family because they robbed you? Not because of me. Stop making false things up.