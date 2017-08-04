British boxer Amir Khan has confirmed in a Snapchat video message to fans that he and his wife Faryal Makhdhoom have called time on their turbulent relationship.

He posted the video on social media following a Twitter rant in which the Bolton born sports star accused his wife of cheating with fellow boxer and rival Anthony Joshua.

Makhdoom responded to the tweets, lashing out at her estranged husband as she denied the claims, further alleging that it was Khan who had been unfaithful.

The bitter public spat sparked disbelief on Twitter, with many social media users suggesting that the former couples Twitter accounts must have been hacked.

However, posting a video from Dubai, Khan confirmed that the posts are genuine and he and his wife have called time on their marriage of four years.

In the message he said: "Yeah so everything you saw on social media today ... it is real. Me and Faryal have both decided to move on," he explains, before correcting himself and adding: " ... well, I've decided to walk away. Nothing's been hacked. Obviously it's a tough time we have to go through but we have to move forward because it's not healthy for any of us.

Hinting at the discord in their relationship he says: "I'm not happy at the way I get treated by her and everything else... but look, I wish her all the very best in the future.

Looking sombre he concludes the message saying: "I'm in Dubai at the moment but I don't want you guys to worry. I'm staying strong and I want to say a big thank you for all your support."

The former couple were married in 2013 and have a daughter together, however their relationship has been beset with controversy after Makhdoom became embroiled in a public feud with Khan's family, accusing them of mental and emotional abuse. The family drama has been played out in public with the aspiring model posting video messages lambasting her in-laws.

In December in a series of Snapchat posts, she claimed that "jealousy" prevented them from fully embracing her as the boxing champion's wife. Khan's parents slammed the claims in an interview, saying they had treated Makhdoom "as our own daughter" and that the only thing that irked them was the way she chose to dress.

Khan initially stood by her appearing on an interview on ITV's This Morning to defend his wife and even appeared to break ties with his family and friends in support of Faryal. He later called on Faryal and his family to end their feud accusing them of embarrassing him in public and ruining his reputation. Venting his anger in a scathing message directed at his warring family members he said: "My parents are my parents and my wife is my wife. Whatever misunderstanding has happened they should keep it private," he wrote on Twitter, adding: "This is getting to the point where they will lose a son & a husband. Childish behaviour. Both parties need to stop this."

The couple appeared to have put their family woes behind them as they shared photos on social media during their trip to Dubai where Khan is in training. Posting a photo on Twitter of the pair posing together on June 27, Faryal added a heart emoji.

Just a week ago she shared another photo of the pair looking the picture of togetherness. On Friday however, the Olympic champion shocked fans when he sensationally announced the split on social media in a series of posts.

Khan, who is worth an estimated £23m ($30m), further alleged that Makhdoom had already hooked up with Joshua.

"So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best," he told his 2 million followers.

Khan went on to share a screen shot of a Snapchat conversation between two people arranging a rendezvous, along with the caption: "Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer @anthonyfjoshua."

He continued to vent on the social media platform, writing: "Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger"

"Mans like Joshua can have my left overs!" he added.

Makhdoom was quick to respond to the allegations levelled at her urging her husband to "man up" and stop spreading lies saying: "I'm not sure if it's your family tweeting for you. But I'm not the one who been in the papers for cheating."

The Pakistani-American beauty, who celebrated her 26th birthday in July, went on to tell him to stop using her and British heavyweight champ Joshua as a scapegoat for his failings. "I'm sure you left your family because they robbed you? Not because of me. Stop making false things up.

The model added: "Accusing other boxers just because your boxing career is finished. Man up Amir."

She also accused him of infidelity writing: "After all these years. I've always defending a cheat, always stuck around for him, always had his back. And I'm called a gold digger?"

She fumed: "Shocked at anirs response. Disgusted and clearly it's not him talking...I could blow up ur spot so bad but I'll be the bigger person. (sic)

"Actually trying to ruin someone's life like this is a low blow. Especially someone who's been there through every cheating scandal and stuck by your side when your own parents screwed your over. It's ok. I'll stay quiet. I won't let YOUR dirty laundry out in the public. Because I'm better than that.

"Clearly being influenced by someone. Hope it's not the family again. I've treated him bad? Lol...... why because I stopped him from harram? sacrificed my life and my daughters for someone who drinks alcohol everyday and calls himself a boxer.

"I'm done won't say no more. He can continue. Shame."

Joshua also responded to the allegations on Twitter with apparent disbelief after being dragged into the couple's relationship drama.

After posting a video of Shaggy's song It Wasn't me, in a second post he claimed he had never even met Faryal, tweeting: "Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe"

While the couple's relationship has made headlines around the world their divorce is also expected to serve as tabloid fodder as the pair prepare for a custody battle over their daughter Lamaisah.

And with the real-life relationship drama set to escalate Twitter is already in meltdown at the prospect of yet more revelations emerging about the British boxer's private life.