British boxer Amir Khan spent his weekend partying in Dubai just days after announcing his split from Faryal Makhdoom. The pair were embroiled in a bitter public row on Friday (4 August) with Khan sensationally accusing her of cheating on him with fellow boxing Olympian Anthony Joshua.

Khan, 30, was seen in videos filmed and published on social media by Instagram star Gulbahor Becknazar. In the videos Khan is seen in the back of a car with her, saying: "Hey what's up? We're here with my girl. Just chilling in Dubai."

Later posts show them in a nightclub with each other, then leaving together.

Becknazar, a beauty advisor living in Dubai, went on to play down the night, saying: "Whatever I posted on my Instagram story it was all on Amir's behalf and there's nothing wrong about it. So that's it basically."

Khan announced his split from Makhdoom on Twitter, accusing heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife.

"Lol moved up in the weight classes lol," he wrote. "Trust me I ain't the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men your talking to."

Joshua, who won Olympic gold at London 2012, denied even having met Makhdoom, while she replied telling Khan to "map up".

She also accused him of cheating himself, saying in a since-deleted tweet: "After all these years. I've always defending a cheat, always stuck around for him, always had his back. And I'm called a gold digger?"

Khan's family came out to support him following the spat, calling Makhdoom a "cheater, selfish and greedy". Makhdoom has previously called Khan's family "bullies".

Basically they're all terrible.

Khan has expressed a desire to focus on reviving his boxing career. On Sunday, he tweeted saying that in mid-August he'd be travelling to San Francisco to begin training again. "Putting everything behind me and moving forward. Get back on top with big fights."

His boxing career stands at 31 wins and four losses. His last professional fight was in May 2016 against Mexican Canelo Alvarez. Since turning professional in 2005 Khan has won the WBA and IBF light-welterweight belts.