Amir Khan is set to make a shock move to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing promotion when he holds his press conference in London on Wednesday (10 January) at 12pm GMT.

The former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion revealed on Twitter that he would make a major announcement regarding his boxing future.

"BIG NEWS! Press conference at 12pm tomorrow in London," Khan tweeted on Tuesday (9 January). "Major announcement regarding my future and return to the ring! Stay tuned..."

According to the Daily Mail, the news is that Khan will be joining Hearn after agreeing promotional terms and is expected to announce a multi-fight deal.

The same report claims that the 31-year-old also rejected an offer from ITV, having featured in their I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! programme last month.

The move comes as a surprise as Khan has long spoken of his dislike of Hearn. However, it could expedite a highly-anticipated meeting with domestic rival Kell Brook, who is also a part of Matchroom.

"The only way I would take that Brook fight is if he left Eddie Hearn. I just don't like Eddie Hearn," Khan said back in August 2017. "He's very disrespectful and he's never come clear with me.

"If he really wanted the fight between me and Kell Brook he should not be speaking to me, he should be speaking to (my adviser) Al Haymon. I always said that to him. That's one of the reasons why I keep away from Eddie Hearn and his shows, I just don't want to be in that drama."

Khan (31-4 record in boxing) has not fought in the ring since he was infamously knocked out by Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in May 2016.

The Pakistani-Briton had teased a return to boxing in October when he called out Floyd Mayweather as a potential opponent for his return fight only for it to be shut down.

In December, Khan stated he was going to fight in the UK in March: "I am going to fight in March. I was training in the jungle everyday, I'm glad I went, it was a detox, I came back and I was in shape. I want to fight in the UK, I think it is time," he said.