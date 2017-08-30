Amir Khan's estranged wife Faryal Makhdoom is reportedly planning to bring up their second child independently, following her high-profile split with the boxer earlier in August.

The 26-year-old model broke the news of her second pregnancy on Twitter on 27 August, writing, "Blessed with baby No2 in my tummy." A source allegedly told The Sun, "Faryal's announcement came as a shock to everyone involved but she doesn't want anything more from Amir now."

Revealing that their relationship is "finished," the insider told the gossip website, "They're back on speaking terms, trying to keep everything ­civilised for the sake of their daughter and extended families, but the relationship is finished."

The estranged couple shares three-year-old daughter, Lamaisah Khan together. "She has told him she will happily bring up their new child without his support, and the divorce is going ahead. She's a strong woman — and the pregnancy isn't going to change that," the insider continued.

The shock news came after the couple had a very public spat on Twitter on 4 August after Amir dramatically announced their four-year marriage was over and accused her of having an affair with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

"So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best," he told his two million followers. Khan then went on to share a screenshot of a Snapchat conversation, along with the caption, "Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer @anthonyfjoshua."

The claims were quickly knocked down by Makhdoom, who called it a misunderstanding. She wrote on Twitter on 11 August, "I've been quiet for some time... because I myself didn't know what's going on. Everything that's going on is just not right and a complete misunderstanding."

"The screenshots sent to Amir were "fake" and Amir thought Joshua and I were speaking... when we have never even met. Anger took the better of him and he tweeted away without thinking there was absolutely NO truth to it," she added.