Amir Khan's estranged wife Faryal Makhdoom announced in a tweet this evening (26 August) that she is pregnant with her second child.

The 26-year-old, who already has a daughter named Lamisah with the British boxer, tweeted her excitement as she shared her baby news on social media.

"Alhumdulilah , blessed with baby number 2 in my tummy #excited eating away, can't stop'," she said.

The news is the latest plot twist in the ongoing relationship drama between the recently estranged couple. Their marital woes have been playing out in public ever since Faryal opened up about her feud with her in-laws.

She had previously accused her husband's family of subjecting her to years of mental and physical bullying,

While Khan initially defended his wife, following a trip to Dubai the pair became embroiled in a vicious Twitter spat in which the Bolton born star accused his wife of cheating on him with rival boxer Anthony Joshua.

In a Snapchat video he confirmed the tweets were genuine and told his fans he intended to divorce the aspiring model. He later apologised to Joshua after admitting there was 'no truth' to the affair allegations.

Faryal's latest tweet comes after it emerged the couple have turned to an Islamic sharia law expert in a last-ditch attempt to save their troubled marriage.

Pir Shaami posted a picture of him and the Bolton fighter saying Khan had invited him to his house for a Special Dawat (dinner) and to 'make dua for the forgiveness of his shortcomings'.

The spiritual leader said Khan had 'made a firm intention to abide by the laws of Islam' Mail Online reports.

Earlier today Faryal appeared to make a sly dig at her husband as she praised martial arts star Conor McGregor for his devotion to his long-term partner after he revealed he and his girlfriend Dee Devlin had been together for eight years ever since they were both on unemployment benefits.

Above the quote, Faryal wrote: 'Love this. I really respect men who respect their women despite how famous they get.'

The latest development in the couple's tempestuous relationship has had Twitter users speculating whether the baby news means the pair have overcome their marital problems.

Last week she shared a throwback picture of herself wearing a wedding ring fuelling speculation that the warring couple have reunited.