Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom has broken her silence over their split to address claims she sent private messages to his boxing rival Anthony Joshua.

The couple became embroiled in a bitter public row on Friday (4 August) after Khan sensationally announced that his marriage was over and claimed she had arranged a secret rendezvous with Joshua.

"Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer @anthonyfjoshua," one of his scathing tweets read.

Following the spat, Khan's family, who Makhdoom had accused of years of mental and physical bullying came out to support him calling their daughter-in-law a "cheater, selfish and greedy".

Taking to Twitter on Friday (11 August) Makhdoom told her followers that the couple publicly aired their dirty laundry following a huge misunderstanding.

"I've been quiet for some time... because I myself didn't know what's going on. Everything that's going on is just not right and a complete misunderstanding.

"The screenshots sent to Amir were "fake" and Amir thought Joshua and I were speaking... when we have never even met. Anger took the better of him and he tweeted away without thinking there was absolutely NO truth to it."

Being named the 'other man' did not sit well with 27-year-old Joshua, who took to social media and stated that he had never met Makhdoom. "Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met!" he wrote. "Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe." BBW in this context is a popular acronym for Big Black Women or Beautiful Black Women.

"It's all cleared up with both teams now and again, there was NOTHING like that going on. Apologies for all this nonsense. Let's get on with life now..."

Bolton-born Khan, who was captured on camera partying with models in Dubai after the failure of his marriage then all but apologised to Joshua by tweeting him his estranged wife's note, with the message: "Glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best."

Joshua, who won Olympic gold at London 2012, responded with the simple message "Apology accepted."