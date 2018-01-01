Amy Winehouse died at the age of 27 of alcohol poisoning on 23 July 2011. But, the late singer's father, Mitch, believes his daughter still visits him and his wife in "some shape or form".

Speaking to The Sun, Mitch revealed that his daughter Amy is "very much alive" as her "spirit" visits her parents, sometimes "sitting on the end of my bed" at his home in Kent.

While talking about how hard it has been for him and his wife, Jane, since the passing of their child more than six years ago, Mitch said that the absence of their daughter in physical form was particularly rough on them on the day of their daughter's birthday, which falls on 14 September 1983. He, however, believes that his daughter "does come back — not physically, but spiritually — all the time".

"I could not begin to tell you how much she is around. There are lots of strange happenings," Mitch told the publication. "Her spirit comes and sits on the end of my bed. She just sits there and it looks just like her with her beautiful face and she looks at me. I say to her, 'Are you all right?' because I get ­nervous with her being there. But it is comforting in a way to know she is here and around me."

Mitch also said that his daughter visits her parents in the form of a bird that looks just like the tattoo Amy had on her arm.

"The week after she died I was at my sister's house and we heard this thud and a blackbird that looked identical to Amy's tattoo flew into the glass. We went and picked it up and put it up on a perch. It happened at night, when birds don't fly, but it came back and sat on my foot," he said.

He added, "And then we put it back again and it came and sat in the middle of us and sang. I do now see blackbirds all the time. And you think, 'Oh, it's only a bird,' but it's her, I'm sure of it. There are so many things that happen to me that I cannot explain."