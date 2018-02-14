Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera could miss his side's FA Cup fifth round clash against Huddersfield Town with a knock that could sideline him for a "few weeks" according to the Daily Mail.

Herrera, 28, missed last Sunday's [11 February] defeat to Newcastle United, ruled out of that contest shortly before kick-off after Jose Mourinho confirmed both he and Marcus Rashford were struggling with minor muscular injuries.

When asked if the injuries might be a long-term problem, Mourinho told United's official website: "I don't think so, but let's wait a little bit. When it is littler tweaks in muscles you never know until you know for sure, but it is not possible for them to play today."

The Mail report however Herrera is still a doubt for Saturday's [17 February] tie at the John Smith's Stadium due to that injury to his left thigh, with his return date still unknown as the club wait to see how he responds to treatment. A further update on the midfielder is expected later this week when the United boss addresses the media.

Herrera was named United's player of the season last term but has struggled to replicate that form in what is Mourinho's second season in charge at Old Trafford. The United boss has preferred to name a midfield two consisting of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic when both players have been fit, with academy product Scott McTominay preferred to the Spaniard when United and Huddersfield met in a league encounter earlier this month.

The former Athletic Bilbao midfielder has started just eight times in the league this season although Mourinho has turned to him in United's previous FA Cup encounters this season, completing the 90 minutes in third and fourth round victories over Derby County and Yeovil Town.

United travel to Spain four days after Saturday's trip to Huddersfield to take on Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.