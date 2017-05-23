Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera thinks Jose Mourinho's men will need the help of injured veterans Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ashley Young as they bid for Europa League glory against Ajax.

The Red Devils will pit their wits against the Dutch giants at the Friends Arena on Wednesday evening (24 May) but will do so without Ibrahimovic and Young, who are sidelined with knee and hamstring problems respectively.

Despite their absence on the pitch, Herrera, recently named as Manchester United's player of the year, thinks the injured pair will still be able to contribute positively to their side in Sweden and stressed that any potential success will come as a result of the efforts of the team, not an individual.

"I always say this is a team sport, we are a team," Herrera told Sky Sports. "The reason we have won two titles (Community Shield and EFL Cup) this season is because everyone has been there, working, helping. This final is for everyone.

"Of course 11 players will be on the pitch but everyone is ready to help and push for their team-mates. So, if we win it, it will be for everyone. Everyone has been part of this. Zlatan and Ash (Young) have very good experience. We need everyone.

"When you want to win a European trophy and you want to make a good season, it is not only on the pitch, you need help from the outside. Zlatan is here to help, Ash is also here to help. We are a team who is together. Everyone is important."

Despite the positive impact Ibrahimovic has had during his time at Manchester United he will almost certainly not be at Old Trafford next season due to the severity of the injury he suffered in his side's Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht. The 35-year-old Swede's spell at Manchester United is all but over, but Herrera thinks he will back to his best once he recovers from his nasty knee problem.

"He [Ibrahimovic] is with us, he is supporting us," Herrera added. "I think he is very good. He is optimistic. He is 100 per cent sure he will be back because he cannot stop winning. He cannot stop scoring. For sure, he will be back at the best."