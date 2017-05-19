Manchester United player of the year Ander Herrera has been left out of Spain's 25-man squad for the upcoming internationals against Colombia and Macedonia. Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto and Real Madrid sensation Marco Asensio return but in-form Chelsea duo Cesc Fabregas and Marcos Alonso failed to make the cut.

The Spanish National Team will play a friendly against Colombia in Murcia on 7 June before a World Cup qualifier with Macedonia in Skopje four days later.

Herrera was handed his first call up to the national team in October last year following an impressive start to the season with Manchester United. The 27-year-old midfielder was also named by manager Julen Lopetegui for the recent matches against France and Israel on March but has been excluded to face Colombia and Macedonia.

His absence is especially surprising as the Spaniard recently won the Manchester United player of the year award, beating Antonio Valencia and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the polls.

Javi Martinez is also out due to injury and Lopetegui has opted to cover the absences with Barcelona's versatile Sergi Roberto and Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio.

Roberto and Asensio missed the call-up on March but have recovered their spots after ending the campaign on a high. Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa has taken the place of Sevilla number one Sergio Rico and will serve as a back-up for Manchester United's David De Gea and Napoli's Pepe Reina.

Chelsea have three representatives in the squad in the shape of Diego Costa, Pedro and Cesar Azpilicueta, but Fabregas and Alonso fail to feature in Lopetegui's plans despite the roles they have played in the Premier League run-in.

Arsenal's Nacho Monreal, Manchester City's David Silva and Everton loanee Gerard Deulofeu have also make the cut.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the clubs with the most representatives.

Los Blancos have six players in Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Isco, Asensio and Alvaro Morata, while Barcelona will be represented by Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta.

The Spanish players are expected to join the national team on 3 June, but the Real Madrid contingent will do so later due to their participation in the Champions League final against Juventus.