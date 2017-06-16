Anderson Talisca has revealed the possibility of a move to Manchester United this summer after confirming Jose Mourinho "has a love" for him.

The Red Devils were previously lined with the Brazilian midfielder who completed a season-long loan at Turkish outfit Besiktas from his parent club Benfica in the recently concluded campaign. Talisca reportedly has a €24m release clause in his contract and Mourinho is keen to add him to his squad ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old can play in midfield or up front, but of his 33 appearances last season, 32 were in an attacking midfield role. Talisca scored 16 goals in the Turkish league to help Besiktas to the title and this attracted interest from more than just United.

Liverpool were also said to have made enquiries about the goal scoring midfielder, but Talisca's heart looks to be set on a move to Old Trafford. The Brazil Under-23 international revealed that his agents along with his parent club are handling the situation regarding his future, but is hoping that a move to the 20-time English champions materialises this summer.

"I can't talk about Manchester United. It's not just up to me," the 23-year-old told Globosport, as quoted by the Mirror. "It's up to Benfica, my representatives, who are dealing with the situation. Soon, they'll have news."

"I've had a good season, and Mourinho has a love [for me] that exists, I will not lie. It's a dream, something that all players want. As I said, his love is old and I like his work. He's a great coach and I hope everything works out," the 17-goal midfielder added.

United have already made inroads in the transfer market after confirming the signing of Victor Lindelof for a fee of around £30.7m ($39.2m). They are also in the market for a forward and are said to be close to finalising a move for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.