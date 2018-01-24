Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes looks likely to remain at the Camp Nou until the end of the season despite interest from West Ham United, who were hoping to clinch a loan deal for the Portugal international.

Gomes quickly became a peripheral figure in Catalonia after moving from fellow La Liga outfit Valencia in the summer of 2016. The 24-year-old failed to convince former manager Luis Enrique that he was worthy of a regular starting spot, while current boss Ernesto Valverde has perhaps unsurprisingly decided to use him sparingly as the Blaugrana saunter to the Spanish league title.

Gomes has started Barcelona's last two league matches but his chances of a sustained run under Valverde were dashed earlier this month by the arrival of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, who is closing in on a return to fitness and could make his debut from the substitutes' bench against Espanyol on Thursday (25 January).

Barcelona are willing to let Gomes leave for pastures new for around £30m, according to the Daily Mail, but West Ham were hoping to clinch a loan deal for the midfielder who was targeted by Tottenham Hotspur just a few months ago.

West Ham boss David Moyes is intent on strengthening his central midfield before the close of the January transfer, and has also been linked with move for Inter Milan's Joao Mario, Bournemouth's Harry Arter and Everton's Tom Davies.

The £30m fee for Gomes would be too dear for the Irons, who apparently have around £20m to spend this month, but Barcelona would be open to sending the Portuguese out on loan on the proviso that a compulsory purchase clause is inserted into the deal.

Tottenham were interested in Gomes during the dying stages of the summer amid doubts over the fitness and future of Mousa Dembele. Mauricio Pochettino's side were reportedly prepared to reignite their interest in Gomes this month, but any move is highly unlikely at this stage.