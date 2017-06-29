Andre Ward is interested in fighting Tony Bellew who thinks he would 'bash up' the American if afforded the opportunity, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Ward successfully defended his three light-heavyweight titles by defeating Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas last month and is believed to be open to stepping up a weight division after establishing himself as the dominant force in the one he currently presides over.

Bellew, who moved up to heavyweight from cruiserweight to defeat David Haye in a gruelling encounter at the 02 Arena earlier this year, expressed his desire to fight Ward if he moves up a division, and Hearn has been having discussions with Ward's team about a potential bout with the 'Bomber'.

"I spoke to Andre Ward's team last night - James Prince and Josh Dubin - just talking about various things in boxing," Hearn told Sky Sports. "Andre Ward has got a big interest in fighting Tony Bellew.

"That was the first phone call I got after the Ward-Kovalev fight was Tony Bellew saying 'let me fight him. I'll bash him up.' We'll look at that fight."

Ward is regarded as one of the best fighters in the sport and recently took to Twitter to say that he misses the United Kingdom. Bellew, who discussed the possibility of retiring after defeating Haye, still has the option of a rematch with the Hayemaker, who is recovering from the nasty Achilles injury he suffered against the Evertonian in March.

Bellew's representative Hearn, who also looks after the likes of Anthony Joshua and Kell Brook, also revealed that proposed match between the unified world heavyweight champion and Wladimir Kltischko could take place in Las Vegas, with a location set to be decided upon within the next fortnight.