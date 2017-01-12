Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen will leave the club on a permanent basis next summer if Antonio Conte reinforces his defensive resources during the January transfer window. The Denmark international is coming to the end of a two-year loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach, where he has made 58 appearances in all competitions.

As one of 36 players currently out on loan from west London, Christensen's career with the Premier League leaders has run a familiar path. The 20-year-old has made just three outings for the Blues in nearly five years at the club; his last appearance coming against Sunderland in May 2015.

Having tasted regular first-team football away from Chelsea, Christensen is ready to ratchet up his demands for further opportunities. John Terry's expected departure at the end of the campaign could leave an opening for Christensen, but he is ready to depart if the club add to their defensive resources during January.

"As it is right now, he's at Chelsea again this summer," his father and adviser Sten Christensen told Danish publication BT. "It is important for Andreas that he plays. He will not return to Chelsea and sit on the bench. It is this transfer window that determines how Andreas' situation becomes in the summer. If Chelsea buy 10 defenders, it may well be that we need to do something else. But let's see."

Reports surfaced during the summer suggesting Christensen could be recalled by Chelsea, midway through his two-year loan agreement. Gladbach later confirmed he would remain in Germany, and Christensen senior has confirmed Conte's side did attempt to bring the defender back to club – only to have those attempts blocked.

"Chelsea would like Andreas back, and that they have wanted for a long time," he added. "But it was a two-year lease, so there was nothing to do. They have worked to get him back before the time, but Gladbach would not let him. Instead, they want to buy Andreas."