Andreas Pereira has agreed a new deal with Manchester United that will see him remain with the club until at least the summer of 2019 with an option to extend for another year.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been with the Red Devils for the last five years and has progressed through the youth ranks to make it to the first-team, but has failed to nail down a regular place. Pereira has spent last season on loan with La Liga side Granada and will spend the current campaign with Valencia, whom he joined on transfer deadline day.

The Brazilian midfielder was expecting to be given a chance with the first-team this season and was keen to stay and fight for his place. But he is unlikely to get regular game time owing to the number of players ahead of him in the pecking order. Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Nemanja Matic are ahead of him for a place in midfield, which convinced Jose Mourinho that a loan deal was the right move for Pereira.

The Portuguese manager rates the Brazilian highly and is confident that he has a future with the Old Trafford club. Pereira was also delighted to be handed a new deal and is hoping that another impressive loan spell will help him nail down a place in the United first-team next season.

"Andreas is already a very good footballer. He is a young player with great natural ability and a good attitude towards continuing his development. I have no doubt that he has the potential to be one of the future great players of this club," Mourinho said, as quoted on United's official site.

"I am delighted that I have extended my contract with this great club. The manager is building a great team here and I want to be part of that as soon as possible. I am going to continue my development at Valencia this season in the hope that I will get plenty of minutes on the pitch. I would like to thank the manager for his help and guidance and for the faith he has shown in me," Pereira said about his new contract and loan deal with Valencia.

Pereira's temporary exit, meanwhile, has benefited midfielder Scott McTominay who has been promoted to the first-team by Mourinho. The 20-year-old midfielder made his debut against Arsenal last season and impressed during United's pre-season tour to the United States earlier in the summer. He is unlikely to be a regular, but could see game time in the Football League Cup.