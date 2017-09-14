Andreas Pereira is not aware of a clause that will allow Manchester United to recall him from his loan at Valencia in January and insists his plan is to remain in Spain until the end of the season.

Pereira, 21, joined the La Liga side on a season-long loan on the final day of the Spanish transfer window, signing a contract extension at Old Trafford before departing which runs until 2019.

At a press conference last week, Jose Mourinho made no secret of his disappointment with the player's decision to leave in search of first-team football opportunities, suggesting the midfielder was "not ready to fight for something difficult".

The United boss added the club "have the situation under control" and can bring the Belgian-born Brazilian back to Manchester in the New Year. But in an interview with Marca, Pereira made clear his intentions to see out the 2017-18 campaign with Los Che.

He told the publication: "It was difficult because they wanted me to stay in Manchester, but for me individually and for the options to play it was better to be here."

On Mourinho's recent comments, he added: "It did not hurt, I talked to him before coming here. On the one hand I am happy because he likes me and I think he if thinks that I am not a good player he would not have wanted me to stay. So I think on the bright side. If I thought negatively it might hurt, but for me it is a good thing. I talked to him before coming here and I want to work hard stay all year. I am focused here.

"I want to be here and help the team all year, but I do not know what United wants in the future. I want to contribute the best and do the best all year at Valencia."

Valencia are not competing in any European competitions this season meaning United have the option of using Pereira in the second-half of their Champions League campaign next year – providing they qualify from the group stages.

But Pereira is unaware of any arrangement allowing him to be brought back to Manchester in January. "I do not know, that is something between the clubs. I was told I was going to play here for a year and I want to be here for a year. I do not know about that clause."

Pereira has joined the club where his United teammate Juan Mata emerged as one of Spain's brightest young talents before moving to the Premier League in 2011. And when an offer came in from the Mestalla, the Spain international was one of the first people Pereira turned to.

"He [Mata] tells me that this is a great club, with big ambition," Pereira said. "That the city is good and that I will like it very much. He only says good things to me. It was easy for me."