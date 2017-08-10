Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta was a surprise absentee from training on Thursday (10 August) as the Catalans continue the preparations for the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid on Sunday [13 August]. Andre Gomes did however return to training and could be ready to face Los Blancos after missing the 5-0 win over Chapecoense due to a hip injury.

The La Liga giants have enjoyed a bittersweet pre-season, securing promising victories over Real, Manchester United and Juventus, but they have lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a €222m (£200m, $260m) world record transfer.

Ernesto Valverde's side completed their preparations for the upcoming season in style with another victory over Chapecoense on Monday [7 August] night.

Iniesta, 33, played 60 minutes in that game and also trained with the rest of his teammates over the next two days. However, the Spanish international has missed the Thursday's workout after having been granted the permission of Valverde.

Meanwhile, Gomes and Thomas Vermaelen were unavailable for the game against Chapecoense after picking up respective hip and leg injuries during a previous friendly with Gimnastic Tarragona.

Portugal international Gomes showed up with the rest of his available teammates in the video released by the club during the workout and could be ready to return to action against Real.

"André Gomes worked normally with the group but captain, Andrés Iniesta, didn't train with permission from the coach, " Barcelona confirmed, although the club failed to specify the reasons behind the skipper's absence just three days before the encounter with Real.

Barcelona are yet to provide any update on Vermaelen's fitness while long-term absentee Rafinha Alcantara remains on the sidelines, having been out of action since undergoing a knee operation in April.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane had no injury concerns for the Tuesday's 2-1 victory over United in the Uefa Super Cup . However, the France boss will be without Luka Modric to face Barcelona as the Croatian international is suspended due to a red card picked up in the Spanish Super Cup played against Atletico Madrid three years ago.

Furthermore, Cristiano Ronaldo's starting role at the Nou Camp is uncertain after the Ballon D'or only made a cameo appearance against United, having missed Los Blancos' entire pre-season due to his participation in the Confederation Cup with Portugal.

Real visit the Nou Camp this weekend with the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup to be played on Wednesday 16 August.