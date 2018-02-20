Andres Iniesta's father says that he does not know anything about recent reports claiming the Barcelona captain has received a mega-offer to head to China, but refused to rule out a future move away from the Nou Camp for his son.

The 33-year-old midfielder's future at Barcelona already came under question last year with his previous contract at the club due to expire at the end of the current season.

However, the Spanish legend appeared to end that speculation in October by putting pen to paper on a lifetime contract.

Iniesta is enjoying an impressive campaign under Ernesto Valverde, but last week Sport reopened the saga after claiming that the skipper could consider leaving the Nou Camp in the summer after receiving a tempting offer from the Far East.

They claim that Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian are offering the veteran midfielder the possibility of becoming one of the best-paid players in the world with a deal worth up to €35m (£31m, $43.8m) per season – the equivalent of £596,000-a-week.

Questioned by Cadena Ser whether it is difficult for players to reject such big money from China, Iniesta's father Jose Antonio said: "I have not even thought about it. What you see in the newspapers is a lot of money but I have been seeing things like this regarding Andres during the last three years.

"People ask you about it and it's normal. Andres has had several offers during his 17 years as a professional. Now nobody has come to tell me I give you the money reported in the newspaper. I'm telling you the truth."

Jose Antonio admits that his son's lifetime contract agreement with Barcelona does not mean that he will continue at the Nou Camp forever, although made it clear that Iniesta will not play for another European club.

"I do the work of father," he added. "If he asks me I give him advice. Andres will make the decision. He made it clear in the last renewal. He will go when he thinks that he cannot help here or that he cannot play as much as he wants to enjoy. He wants that the day he chooses it, people understand it.

"No [nothing would happen if he goes to China]. When Andres says 'I'm leaving' people are going to applaud him because they know how honest he is, he's never going to compete against Barca [for another team in Europe]. He has received offers to do it many times and has not done it and now, with his age, it's not the time to do it."

It looks like Barcelona have already been preparing for life without the Spanish maestro for some time.

Philippe Coutinho was brought in from Liverpool in January in a club-record deal worth £142m, while Sport reported on Tuesday (20 February) that the Catalans have also reached an agreement in principle with Gremio to sign Brazil starlet Arthur Melo as a prospect for the future.

Questioned as to whether he sees Coutinho as the long-term heir to his son, Iniesta's father added: "I want to think so. I really like football and I saw him play a lot for Liverpool. I want to believe that he will be very good either in the midfield or in a more advanced role. I have no doubt that he will be a great player. Andres' successor? I cannot tell you. He has to be there for 15 years [to be like Iniesta].

"Coutinho is a great player, he has to adapt but he's a great player, the prospect is that he will have a long career [at Barcelona] due to his age and his style. I think he has the Barcelona style and when he finds his place will be an important player for Barcelona."