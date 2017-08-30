Manchester United starlet Andreas Pereira is said to be considering snubbing the overtures of Valencia to remain at Old Trafford this season. The 21-year-old was tipped to complete a move to the La Liga side on a season-long loan but Marca is now reporting that the player could change his mind after growing frustrated with delays in the negotiations between the clubs.

The Belgium-born Brazilian made 13 appearances for the first-team during Louis van Gaal's tenure before being sent on loan to Granada last season to continue his development.

Pereira couldn't help stave off relegation for the Andalucian side but attracted the attention of Valencia after proving his talent in La Liga, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 37 appearances.

Reports in Spain in recent days have claimed that his move on loan to Marcelino Garcia Toral's side was a formality.

On 20 August, Cadena Ser claimed that the agreement between Valencia and Manchester United was "very close" and Super Deporte later added that Los Che owner Peter Lim had travelled to England on Monday in a bid to complete the deal.

Super Deporte later said that the meeting between Lim and Mourinho had been successful, with the Portuguese boss having given the green light to let Pereira leave on loan. They added the deal was on the verge of competition pending the final approval of United officials.

However, the clubs have since failed to reach an agreement and Marca is now reporting that the "deal is in danger."

The Spanish publication says that sources close to Pereira say that the player is "having doubts" over returning to La Liga after growing frustrated with the delays during the negotiations between the clubs.

Marca says that the deal is not completely off but the player is now considering turning down the offer from Valencia to stay at United one more season.

The report suggests that there is also even a third possibility after Brazilian side Santos joined the race to secure his services.

Earlier this summer, Pereira suggested that he was determined to stay at United after Mourinho included him in the pre-season tour of the United States.

"No, now I am focused at United. I am here and I want to stay here and I believe I am going to stay," Pereira said. "I am glad that I am here on the tour. I think I will have the chance to kick on. I want to play and show everyone that I can help the team and I want to win trophies and help everyone getting trophies and get a good season."