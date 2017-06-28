Google's next version of Android will be available as a free software update for compatible devices starting with the Pixel and Nexus series in the third quarter of this year. Android O is currently in the preview version.

While Samsung is yet to make a statement on compatible Galaxy devices, Sammobile, which keeps a track of Samsung's Android updates, has shared some details about devices eligible to receive Android O. However, keep in mind this is not the final list and that this has not come from Samsung.

Android O with version 8.0 would be the first major software upgrade for Galaxy S8, S8+, C9 Pro, C7 Pro and J7 Prime, suggests the report. Galaxy Note 8, which is Samsung's upcoming Note series flagship, will also launch with the latest version of Android.

Other Galaxy devices eligible to receive Android O are Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S7 Active, A7 (2017), A5 (2017) and A3 (2017). Android O would be the second major upgrade for these devices after Android Nougat.

A handful of devices that may or may not get Android O are Galaxy A9 Pro, A8 (2016), J7 (2016), J5 (2016) and J3 (2017).

Galaxy S6, Note 5, A7 (2016), A5 (2016), A3 (2016), J3 (2016), J2 (2016) and J1, according to Sammobile, will not get Android 8.0 as most of them have already received two major Android upgrades. Some of these have not received any upgrade and it is highly unlikely that they will receive anything later.