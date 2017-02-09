The next iteration to Android Wear with version 2.0 will be available for all supported smartwatches in the coming weeks, Google has announced.

It has even issued a list of compatible wearable devices that would receive Android Wear 2.0 including the ones coming from manufacturers like Asus, Huawei, LG, Motorola and more. For those eagerly waiting for the new Android Wear update, below is the list of top features and changes that Google has bundled to make the device more productive and improve the user experience.

More personalisation with watch faces

Android Wear 2.0 makes the smartwatch experience better with personalised watch faces that bring glanceable data. Just look at your watch to check out your next appointment, stock performance, progress on fitness goals or any other important things. You can even order an Uber ride, start a workout, get in touch with your favourite contact with just a quick tap on watch face. If you want to get different information throughout the day, just do a swipe to switch your watch faces.

Tracking health activities

The pre-installed app Google Fit now lets users track their pace, distance, calories burned and heart rate while walking, running or cycling. You can also check details about weight-lifting reps, push-ups, sit-ups and squats. Even during the work out, you can still receive messages and calls, stream tunes from Google Play Music and with the most important app on the watch face.

Android Wear 2.0 apps

The latest iteration of Android Wear lets you keep whichever app you want on the watch and download any of your favourite app directly from the Play Store. You can make calls and use the apps on the watch face, if your phone offers cellular connectivity. If you have an Android phone or iPhone, you can use the apps designed for Android Wear 2.0 such as AccuWeather, Android Pay, Bring!, Foursquare, Google Fit, Google Messenger, Google Play Music, Lifesum, Robinhood, Runkeeper, Runtastic, Strava, Telegram, Uber and more.

Fast messaging

Another notable enhancement of the upgrade is fast messaging. It's now easier to read and respond to messages from the watch. When you get a message, expand the notification and tap to respond anyway you want by dictating, typing or handwriting, or drawing an emoji. Try out the improved messaging on apps like Facebook messenger, Glide, Google Messenger, Hangouts, Telegram or WhatsApp. When you want to respond to a message quickly, use Smart replay, which suggests responses based on the type of message you receive.

Google Assistant to help you with everything

Google's intelligent personal assistant, Google Assistant is now on your wrist. It is available in English and German on Android Wear. Google promises to add support for more languages in the coming months. Whether you want to set a reminder, or know about weather, Google Assistant can help you with everything. Just hold the Power button on your watch or say Ok Google to ask for help.