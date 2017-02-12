Android Pay can now be used on select Android Wear smartwatches post Google's rollout of the Android Wear 2.0 update. Although the app is only available on the LG Watch Sport due to NFC requirements, other NFC-enabled watches can install the Android Pay app from the Play Store.

Here is how to install Android Pay on your phone:

Install Android Pay on your phone from the Play Store

Make sure your watch is connected to your phone via Bluetooth

Open the Android Pay app on your watch

Add the credit card that you want to use

Tap add card to choose from your previously-added cards in case you have used Android Pay on your phone

Your payment method is now set

How to use Android Pay