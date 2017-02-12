Android Pay can now be used on select Android Wear smartwatches post Google's rollout of the Android Wear 2.0 update. Although the app is only available on the LG Watch Sport due to NFC requirements, other NFC-enabled watches can install the Android Pay app from the Play Store.
Here is how to install Android Pay on your phone:
- Install Android Pay on your phone from the Play Store
- Make sure your watch is connected to your phone via Bluetooth
- Open the Android Pay app on your watch
- Add the credit card that you want to use
- Tap add card to choose from your previously-added cards in case you have used Android Pay on your phone
- Your payment method is now set
How to use Android Pay
- You will need to set up a passcode for your watch to keep the Android Pay safe
- Now launch the Android Pay app on your watch
- Put the top edge of the smartwatch against the payment terminal until you feel a long vibration on the watch
- The payment terminal will sound a beep to confirm
- In case you want to switch cards before paying, swipe up to reveal additional cards and change a new card to default
- To delete any existing saved cards, follow the same steps for adding a card but just select the trash can to remove