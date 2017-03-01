Amid Maria Sharapova's impending return from a doping ban world number one Andy Murray has revealed he is against the idea of giving dopers a wild card.

The world's highest earning female athlete notably failed a drug test at the 2016 Australian Open as she tested positive for meldonium.

Sharapova was subsequently suspended from the sport for two years by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). However, the ban was eventually reduced to just 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

With Sharapova's ban coming to an end in April 2017, Wimbledon is facing a dilemma as to whether or not to hand the Russian a wild card.

The 29-year-old has already been guaranteed wild card slots in tournaments in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome.

Murray, who previously said she deserved her ban, believes players should have to earn their way back.

"I think you should really have to work your way back," Murray told The Times. "However, the majority of tournaments are going to do what they think is best for their event. If they think having big names there is going to sell more seats, then they're going to do that."

Sharapova would have to reach two semi-finals from the three events she has a wild card in to automatically earn a place in Wimbledon. If she is unable to do that, it is up to Wimbledon to decide what they plan on doing.

"She [Sharapova] has an opportunity to try to improve her ranking up until that point and potentially not need a wild card," Murray added. "But then if she doesn't, that becomes Wimbledon's decision and how they want to play that."

"I'm sure they'll think long and hard about it and how they feel people will view it and then make the right decision for them."

While the Sharapova issue has divided the sport, there are some in favour of giving the Russian a second chance such as tennis legend, Boris Becker who hopes everyone can move on.