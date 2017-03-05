Andy Murray defeated Fernando Verdasco to claim his first-ever championship in Dubai on 4 March.

The world number one had another slow start – similar to his quarter-final and semi-final wins – and was down 3-1 in the first set against the 33-year-old Spaniard.

However, the Scot recovered soon and lost only two of the remaining games in the match to comprehensively beat Verdasco 6-3, 6-2 in just over 70 minutes.

Murray's win marks his first title win in Dubai as he came close in 2012 only to lose out in the final to Roger Federer. The 29-year-old also became the first Briton to win the title in the process.

"It is always nice to win any tournament but especially one you have never won before so I am very happy to do it here for the first time," Murray said after the game in Dubai.

"There have been a few late finishes but it has been the same for everyone. I maybe haven't started as well as I would have liked but it's been a good start to the year."

"I have struggled in Indian Wells and Miami and didn't play so well but this week has given me great momentum so hopefully I can play well there," Sky Sports quoted him as saying.

The victory not only strengthens Murray's place at the top of the world rankings, but also puts him in good form ahead of the Masters Series after a disappointing start to the 2017 season where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final at Doha and exited the Australian Open in a fourth round upset.