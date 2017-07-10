Andy Murray and Johanna Konta remain on course to become the first British pair to win the men's and women's singles titles at Wimbledon in the Open era after each reached the quarter-finals at SW19. Konta, the number seven seed, needed three sets to overcome Caroline Garcia, before Murray beat Benoit Paire in straight sets to cruise into the last eight.

Never during the open era which began in 1968 have British players claimed both singles titles in the same year at the blue-ribbon grass court tournament of the season. And not since 1934, before professional players were allowed to compete, has the feat been achieved when Fred Perry won the first of his three titles alongside Dorothy Round Little. Yet Murray and Konta could yet write their name in history.

Konta became the first British female to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since Jo Durie in 1984 after another impressive display in beating Garcia of France. The Sydney-born right-hander took the opening set via a tiebreak but Garcia tied up the match by securing he second. But the former Australian Open semi-finalist rallied and broke the Frenchwomen when she came out to serve to stay in the match, to secure a 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 win.

"It was such a tough match to play, she is in impressive form, it's hard to get any rhythm when she's serving so well and gets her first strike in," said Konta, who faces Simona Halep in the last eight after she beat Victoria Aazarenka. "I was happy that I was able to get enough returns in that final game, I was trying to stay light on my feet and strong in my body.

"There was very little between us today, I was happy to be able to compete and not pay too much attention to the good things she was doing but pay attention to the good things I was doing. When I was a little girl, and even now, I dreamt of being in these battles and on the big stages."

Murray joined Konta in his 10th consecutive quarter-final appearance at the All-England Club after a relatively routine win over Paire of France. The two-time Wimbledon champion needed a tiebreak to take the opening set, winning it 7-0, before claiming the second set after dismissing a handful of break point chances.

A row with the umpire began the third set but Murray soon refocused and broke in game nine to win 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 to book a meeting with American Sam Querrey, who defeated Kevin Anderson in five sets.

"I thought I played well today apart from a couple of sloppy service games in the first set," Murray said. "That's by far the best I have hit it this week. He's not an easy guy to play, tactics aren't easy against him.

"Two weeks ago I was resting and a bit concerned, it was frustrating. But I have managed it well and have played some good stuff. I'm doing well and hopefully will keep it up."

Elsewhere, Angelique Kerber will be replaced as the women's world number one next week after she was dumped out at the fourth round stage by Garbine Muguruza in three sets. The 2015 French Open champion will take on Sevtlana Kuznetsova next after she overcame Agnieszka Radwanska.

Five-time champion Venus Williams is also through after thumping 19-year-old Croatian Ana Konjuh but Caroline Wozniacki's campaign is over after a two-set loss to Coco Vandeweghe. The American will face the unseeded Magdelena Rybarikova.