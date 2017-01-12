Andy Murray has committed to playing in the Aegon Championships at the Queen's Club in London for the rest of his career and the BBC will continue to provide live coverage of the tournament until at least 2024.

The Scot won the tournament for a record fifth time in 2016 when he beat Milos Raonic in the final and went on to beat the same opponent a few weeks later to claim his second Wimbledon title. Murray enjoyed a stellar 2016 campaign, which saw him attain the world number one ranking for the first time in his career, which culminated in him being knighted in the Queen's New Years Honours List.

"I'm really happy to know that I will play at Queen's for as long as my career lasts. My first ATP World Tour match-win came at Queen's in 2005, so for it to become by far the most successful tournament of my career is a great feeling," Murray said, as quoted by the BBC.

"Looking at the names that have won the tournament four times, [they are] some of the best players ever. Winning it five times means a lot to me," he added.

The BBC has been covering the pre-Wimbledon tournament since 1979 with the report stating that in 2016 3.7m people tuned in to watch the final between Murray and Raonic. The tournament organisers are also expanding the capacity of the centre court in 2017, which will see them accommodate over 9000 seats, a 30% increase from last year.

"To know that Andy will play at the Queen's Club for the rest of his career and that the BBC will cover it every step of the way is a huge boost in what is an exciting and important year for the Aegon Championships with our stadium capacity increasing by 30%," Aegon Championships tournament director Stephen Farrow said.