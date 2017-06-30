Andy Murray will open the defence of his Wimbledon title against a qualifier or lucky loser on Centre Court at SW19 on Monday (3 July).

The world number one and top seed, whose preparations for the third Grand Slam event of the year have been massively disrupted by a shock first-round exit at Queen's and persistent hip soreness that forced him to withdraw from two exhibition matches at Hurlingham, has been placed in the same half of the draw as 10-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal.

Providing he is fit to feature and improves his form on grass, Murray's projected route to the final includes possible ties against the likes of Joao Sousa, Fabio Fognini and Nick Kyrgios. He could face Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals.

Searching for a record eighth Wimbledon singles title that would see him move clear of Pete Sampras on the all-time list, third seed Roger Federer lands in the same half as Novak Djokovic and will open his campaign against Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov.

The 35-year-old has emerged as the favourite to triumph at the All England Club for the first time since 2012 after a fine renaissance this year that included an unprecedented ninth success at Halle last week.

Nadal begins against John Millman, while Djokovic, who could face a tricky third-round meeting with Juan Martin del Potro, takes on Martin Klizan of Slovakia. The so-called "Big Four" of men's tennis have claimed the top four seeds at a major for the first time since Wimbledon 2014.

Wawrinka faces a potentially tough opener against Daniil Medvedev, while last year's losing finalist, Milos Raonic, battles Jan-Lennard Struff and Dominic Thiem goes head-to-head with Vasek Pospisil. Britain's Kyle Edmund will also meet a qualifier and Aljaz Bedene has a difficult first-round clash with the big-serving Ivo Karlovic.

Cameron Norrie has it tougher still as he plays 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. James Ward was drawn against Marcus Baghdatis and Brydan Klein against Yuichi Sugita.

In the women's draw, British number one Johanna Konta will have the opportunity to avenge her shock first-round exit at Roland Garros with a rematch against world number 112 Su-Wei Hsieh. Like male counterpart Murray, the 26-year-old is an injury concern and has now withdrawn from her Aegon International semi-final against Pliskova in Eastbourne with a thoracic spine issue suffered during a heavy fall on match point of her dramatic quarter-final win over Angelique Kerber on Thursday.

Compatriots Heather Watson, Laura Robson, Naomi Broady and Katie Boulter face Maryna Zanevska, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Irina-Camelia Begu and Christina McHale respectively.

Top seed Kerber, with defending champion Serena Williams still absent, will open proceedings against a qualifier on Tuesday. She is in the same half of the draw as Karolina Pliskova, who is in action against Evgeniya Rodina.

Simona Halep, on a collision cause for a possible semi-final meeting with Elena Svitolina, will also play a qualifier first and could meet Robson in round two. The returning Victoria Azarenka plays CiCi Bellis, while Venus Williams, who was recently involved in a car crash that led to the death of an elderly man, begins her 20th Wimbledon campaign against Elise Mertens.

Petra Kvitova, fresh off winning her first tournament since returning from a career-threatening hand injury suffered during a knife attack in December, kicks off against Sweden's Johanna Larsson.