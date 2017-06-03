Andy Murray produced his most impressive display of 2017 to defeat Juan Martin del Potro to reach the fourth round of the French Open. The world number one needed 83 minutes to take the opening set but then surged to victory to set up a last 16 clash with either John Isner or Karen Khachanov.

A premature exit from the Australian Open and a tepid clay court campaign thus far meant Murray was far from certain to repeat his victory over Del Potro from last year's Olympic singles final. But the Scot recaptured his very best form to surge into the second week at the Paris capital.

It could have been an entirely different story for Del Potro - who came into the contest nursing a groin injury - had he taken an opening set which lasted one hour and 23 minutes and saw Murray prevail 10-8 in the tie-break.

The former US Open champion failed on four occasions to close out the first set and once Murray went ahead there was no turning back.

The beaten finalist at Roland Garros last year doubled his lead after needing two opportunities to serve out the second set, before a faultless display in the third subdued a leg-weary Del Potro.

"Whoever won that first set had big momentum," said Murray after winning 7-6 7-5 6-0. "It's slow and heavy and coming back in these conditions is difficult. I thought I played some good tennis toward the end and I expected a tough match. It was tough.

"I think he was playing much better than me in the first set. Both of us hand some chances in the first set, the second set was the same. Both those sets could have gone either way."

Kyle Edmund was unable to make it two British men in the fourth round of the French Open for the first time in the open era after he was outlasted by South Africa's Kevin Anderson in five sets. The 22-year-old led by two sets to one but Anderson's power and consistency on serve allowed him to stage a fine comeback.

"Kyle is a great player and it came down to one or two points," said Anderson, who next faces Marin Cilic, who is yet to drop a set en route to the second week. "I'm pleased to be through."