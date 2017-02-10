Andy Murray has spoken out on Roger Federer's win in the 2017 Australian Open, labeling it as "incredible."

Federer started the tournament in Melbourne as a 17th seeded underdog, following a six month layoff due to a knee injury. However, the Swiss went on to claim his 18th Grand Slam title, beating Rafael Nadal in the final 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Murray – the world number one – left the tournament early as he was shockingly knocked out in the fourth round by Mischa Zverev. The Scott finally spoke on the 35-year-old's win, citing how a break helped both Federer and Nadal.

"It's incredible what he did in Australia after such a long break," Murray said as quoted on ESPN.

"We play so much -- a lot of the year. Sometimes coming to events fresh can have some huge advantages. Him and Rafa were both coming back from a pretty significant period of time out and they both played extremely well. Maybe that's something we can all learn from moving forwards."

While Murray had a successful 2016, becoming the first player to win a Grand Slam, ATP World Tour Finals, Olympic men's singles and a Masters 1000 title in a calendar year, his schedule was hectic and he may have a point on how a layoff could help players play to their best, especially before a Grand Slam.

Murray also revealed his coup in getting Federer to play in Glasgow for the first time in his career later this year. Federer – who has only played at Wimbledon and the World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in Britain – will take part in the second instalment of the Andy Murray Live exhibition event, which will be held on 7 November.

"It's really good he's doing it. He's just extremely popular. He's one of the best players that's ever played the game. It's not just how much he's won, but the way he plays and how he carries himself. He said a few years ago he wants to go to places he's not been. It's great," he said.