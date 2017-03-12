Andy Murray suffered a shock defeat in his opening game at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, losing to Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.

The world number one was unable to emulate his comeback in the tie-break against Philipp Kohlschreiber at the Dubai Open and lost 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) to Pospisil, ranked 128 places below the Scot.

Murray quickly raced to a 4-2 lead in the first set before the 26-year-old mounted a comeback, winning his next six games in a row and the first set in the process.

The 29-year-old fought back in the second set as it went into a tie-break and despite saving three match points, Pospisil sealed one of the biggest wins of his career.

After a poor start to the 2017 season – where he lost the Qatar Open final to Novak Djokovic and was knocked out in the fourth round of the Australian Open – Murray had been in fine form leading up to Indian Wells, having won his first ever Dubai title.

Murray, who won all four of his previous meetings against the Canadian, was expected to go much further in the tournament especially as he had a favourable draw.

Murray's exit now means that his poor form at Indian Wells continues, having only made the semi-final once in his last eight attempts and is yet to win the BNP Paribas Open.

Pospisil will now face Serbia's Dušan Lajović in the third round. Meanwhile, seventh seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also suffered defeat in the second round losing 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-4 to Fabio Fognini.