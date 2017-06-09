Andy Murray will take on Stan Wawrinka in the first Men's Singles semi-final clash of the 2017 French Open at Court Philippe Chatrier on 9 June, Friday.

Where to Watch Live

The match starts at 11.45am BST. Live TV coverage in the UK will be available on ITV 4 and British Eurosport. Live updates and radio commentary will be available on the official Roland Garros site.

Overview

Murray and Wawrinka's last Grand Slam appearance was during the 2016 French Open semi-final. The 30-year-old came out victorious as the course of the match was decided in the fourth set, with the final scoreline 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

The world number one will be hoping he can manage another victory over Wawrinka in order to seal another berth in this year's final. The winner of the first semi-final clash will face either Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem in the final as the latter two will face each other in the second semi-final clash later on Friday.

Wawrinka has been in fine form in the second Grand Slam of the calendar year. He defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets to seal a berth in the last four as the quarter-final scoreline was 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

The Swiss tennis star has not dropped a set in this year's competition. Wawrinka will be hoping to extend that run in the semi-final and should he manage it, he will make it to the second final at Roland Garros. The last time he made an appearance in the final, he won the tournament in 2015.

Murray, on the other hand, has managed only two straight set victories so far in this year's French Open. In the last eight, the Scot defeated Kei Nishikori after losing the first set. The final scoreline was 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-1 in Murray's favour.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Andy Murray to win: 5/4

Stan Wawrinka to win: 4/6

Head-To-Head

Murray and Wawrinka have faced each other on 17 occasions and the former has won 10 of those matches. The pair have met five times in a Grand Slam event and Murray has won on five occasions. In the last five matches, Wawrinka has managed to beat the Scot three times.

French Open history

