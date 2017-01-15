Andy Murray will take on Illya Marchenko in the first round of the 2017 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena as the Bruit looks to hold on to his number one ranking.

Where to watch live

The game is set to start at 4am GMT. Live coverage of the game is available on Eurosport 1.

Overview

Murray started the year in woeful fashion, losing the Qatar open to Novak Djokovic, from whom he clinched the number one spot late last year. he will be looking to make amends for the stumble and progress further in the first major event of the year. Murray is lined up to face Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals should both progress and if he succeeds, he could face US Open winner Stan Wawrinka in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer, who has been ranked 17th, could also face Murray in the quarter-finals, making for an exciting match in the second week of the tournament, barring any major upset. Murray begins his campaign in the afternoon slot in hot conditions.

Further, Marchenko, who is ranked 93rd, faces Murray for the second time in the Australian Open after 2011 where he lost the encounter against his more decorated rival. The Brit beat Marchenko 6-1 6-3 6-3 last time around and his current form suggests that the result should not be any different this time around.

What players say

Andy Murray on Marchenko: "I don't remember loads about that match. We played on Margaret Court. I don't remember too much about that match. I saw him playing a bit at the US Open. He had a good run there a few months ago. Also had a very tight match with Wawrinka there. You know, he's not easy. He fights very hard. He's got a great attitude. Plays predominantly from the back of the court and moves well. He doesn't give you too many free points. But, I mean, I've only played him once. I've never practiced with him. And that match, it was a long time ago. It would have been, I don't know, 2008, '09, something like that."

Betting odds

Murray win: 1/100

1/100 Marchenko win: 14

Head-to-head

The duo have met each other once before in the Australian Open with Murray emerging as the winner.