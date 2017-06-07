Andy Murray takes on Kei Nishikori in the men's singles quarter-finals on Wednesday (7 June) on court Philippe Chatrier.

Where to watch live

The match will begin around 2.30pm BST (depending on the length of the earlier match) on court Philippe Chatrier. Live TV coverage in the UK will be available on ITV and British Eurosport. Live updates and radio commentary will be available on the official Roland Garros site.

Overview

Murray has gone from strength to strength as the tournament has progressed and looks to be finding form going into the latter stages of the French Open. The Scot needed four sets in his first two matches, but has since wrapped up the last two matches in straight sets with his latest win over Karen Khachanov coming in just over two hours.

The world number one has had a difficult season, especially on clay with a semi-finals appearance in Barcelona his best appearance thus far. He failed to progress past the third round in the three other clay court events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome leading up to the French Open.

Similarly, Nishikori has had a difficult season with a final appearance in the Brisbane International in the opening week of the season being the best result thus far. The Japanese star started the year as the fifth ranked player in the world but has dropped to number nine following a string of disappointing results.

Nishikori came from behind to beat Fernando Verdasco 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in his previous encounter and needed five sets to overcome his third round opponent Hyeon Chung. The 27-year-old will prove a test for Murray, but the Scot will be favourite to progress to the semi-finals. Nishikori or Murray will await the winners of the match between Marin Cilic and Stan Wawrinka in the last four.

Betting Odds

Murray win – 1/4

Nishikori win – 3

Head-to-Head

Murray and Nishikori have faced each other ten times thus far with the former leading the head-to-head 8-2. This is their third meeting in a Grand Slam event with each of the players having won once in their previous encounters in the majors.