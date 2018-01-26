Manchester United have included talented teenage midfielder Angel Gomes in their travelling squad for an FA Cup fourth-round meeting with League Two strugglers Yeovil Town at Huish Park on Friday evening (26 January), along with another young hopeful in Kieran O'Hara and club captain Michael Carrick.

That trio - along with new signing Alexis Sanchez - were spotted by the Evening News boarding a plane at Manchester Airport earlier this morning and could all play some part in the televised David versus Goliath clash in Somerset.

It would be the second senior outing of Gomes' career to date if he was to feature at Yeovil.

The Under-17 World Cup winner, who put pen to paper on his first professional contract in December, appeared alongside the likes of Joel Pereira, Demetri Mitchell, Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe and Josh Harrop for the final two minutes of a 2-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on the final day of last season.

It could also be an important night for Carrick, who made his solitary appearance of the 2017-18 campaign to date with 45 minutes during the Carabao Cup victory over Burton Albion in September. He complained of "feeling strange" in the second half of that fixture and revealed two months later that he had undergone a cardiac ablation procedure to treat an irregular heart rhythm.

The long-serving midfielder, who is expected to retire at the end of the season and take up a role on Mourinho's coaching staff, has been back in full first-team training for around three weeks and now appears ready to return to action.

Under-23 goalkeeper O'Hara - an unused substitute against Palace who also agreed a new contract last month - seems less likely to be included in the actual matchday 18 for only the second time with Sergio Romero and Pereira also making the trip to the south west as first-choice custodian David De Gea prepares to be rested.

United will remain without Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Yeovil, while Daley Blind is doubtful. Tuanzebe followed Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of the Old Trafford exit door on Thursday [25 january] by joining Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season.

Sanchez, Nemanja Matic, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Romelu Lukaku have also travelled according to M.E.N, with Mourinho pledging to field a "very strong" team. However, there was said to be no sign of De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Paul Pogba or Anthony Martial.

"We want to win," the manager, whose own contract extension was announced yesterday, said before his 100th game in charge. "We know what cups are. Manchester United played a couple of years ago at Yeovil and they know the difficulties they felt.

"So we have to go with a very strong team. We are going to rest a couple of players; we also have a couple of problems that we want to try to resolve, with problems for the next matches in February in the Premier League and also Champions League. But it will be a very strong team."